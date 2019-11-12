Hong Kong on edge as anti-government protests grip city

A demonstrator throws a rock on a footbridge during an anti-government protest near City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong November 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 12 — Anti-government protests gripped Hong Kong today as riot police fired tear gas at a university campus and traffic and rail disruptions caused commuter chaos.

The city is on edge a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the worst violence to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months of demonstrations.

Following is the latest news from the protests

12.24am local time (1624 GMT Monday): Broadcaster RTHK says police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds along Nathan Road in Kowloon. Similar operations also begin in Sai Wan Ho on eastern Hong Kong island, Tseung Kwan O and Tuen Mun in the New Territories

1646 GMT Monday: Police say they are investigating an attempted murder in Ma On Shan after a 57-year-old man was admitted to hospital in critical condition

2241 GMT Monday: Transport Department says train services except the Airport Express Line will end at 11.30pm. Kwai Fong Station on the Tsuen Wan Line and Sai Wan Ho Station on the Hong Kong Island Line are closed. More than 130 sets of damaged traffic lights are under urgent repair in various districts

2309 GMT Monday: RTHK says rail services interrupted as East Rail Line near University Station is blocked by obstacles

2328 GMT Monday: RTHK says Tate Cairn Tunnel towards Kowloon is closed

0006 GMT: MTR Corp says train service disrupted on the West Rail Line

0014 GMT: RTHK says riot police fired tear gas near City University after protesters set up road blocks. First rounds of tear gas fired at around 7.30am

0014 GMT: RTHK says police arrested more than 260 people on Monday. More than 60 people were injured, two critically

0024 GMT: MTR Corp says train service disrupted on the East Rail Line

0103 GMT: RTHK says a petrol bomb was reportedly thrown onto the tracks of the East Rail Line near Hung Hom. Objects were also thrown onto other lines, while roadblocks were set up on other key routes. East rail services were suspended between Tai Wai and Tai Po Market stations

0152 GMT: Hospital Authority says 128 people, including police, reported injured during public gatherings from Monday until 7.30am local time today, comprising of 93 males and 35 females

0152 GMT: Hospital Authority says two people, one with a gunshot wound and one who was set on fire, were still in critical conditions at 7.30am local time — Reuters