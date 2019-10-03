UK Parliament would back Johnson’s Brexit plan, says senior minister Gove

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he leaves the stage after delivering his keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, October 2, 2019. — Stefan Rousseau/Pool picture via Reuters

LONDON, Oct 3 — A new Brexit plan from Prime Minister Boris Johnson would likely win enough support to be approved by Britain’s Parliament, senior minister Michael Gove said yesterday, adding that Brussels should take confidence from that.

The British Parliament rejected three times an earlier Withdrawal Agreement struck by former Prime Minister Theresa May, but some lawmakers from the most pro-Brexit wing of the ruling Conservatives and some opposition Labour lawmakers have signalled their backing for Johnson’s new proposal.

Northern Irish allies, the Democratic Unionist Party, have also welcomed the plan that was sent to Brussels earlier yesterday.

“That seems to me to be a pretty solid majority,” Gove, minister for preparing for a no-deal exit, told ITV’s Peston programme. — Reuters