Trump says could ‘certainly’ ask China’s Xi to investigate Biden

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, for Florida on October 3, 2019. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 — Donald Trump said today he would “certainly” think about approaching Chinese leader Xi Jinping to investigate the US president’s domestic political rival Joe Biden.

Trump told reporters at the White House Ukraine should probe the front-running Democratic presidential hopeful and his son, Hunter Biden — and that China should follow suit.

“Certainly — something we can start thinking about,” the president said of asking China to get involved.

“If it were me I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens,” he added.

Trump provoked a firestorm of outrage and triggered an impeachment probe after it emerged that he had asked Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. It is illegal to ask for foreign help in a US election. — AFP