Kremlin says it hopes US won’t release details of Putin-Trump calls

In this file photo taken November 30, 2018 US President Donald Trump, looks at Russia’s President Vladimir Putin before a photo call during the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Buenos Aires.— AFP pic

MOSCOW, Sept 27 — The Kremlin said today that it hoped that Washington would not release confidential details of phone calls between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment when asked about the White House’s release of a reconstruction of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that has set off a US domestic political storm.

Peskov said it was not normal diplomatic practice to release confidential details of such calls and that he hoped the bad state of ties with Washington would not lead to a similar situation arising in Russia’s case. — Reuters