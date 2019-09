US President Donald Trump hosts a multilateral meeting with Western Hemisphere leaders about Venezuela during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York September 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 25 — US President Donald Trump today called the impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats in the US House of Representatives “a disgraceful thing” and denied he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the call at the heart of the inquiry.

“It’s the single greatest witch hunt in American history,” Trump told reporters in New York. “It’s a disgraceful thing.” — Reuters