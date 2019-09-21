Malay Mail

Motion to oust UK Labour Party deputy leader withdrawn

Published 11 minutes ago on 21 September 2019

Britain’s Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson reacts at an event in London speaking on Brexit, Britain September 11, 2019. — Reuters pic
LONDON, Sept 21 — A motion to abolish the position of deputy leader at Britain’s main opposition Labour Party in a bid to oust Tom Watson, whose position on Brexit differs from leader Jeremy Corbyn, has been withdrawn, lawmaker Mary Creagh said today.

Citing disloyalty over Brexit at a meeting of Labour’s National Executive Committee on Friday, Jon Lansman, the founder of the left-wing grassroots movement Momentum, had proposed abolishing the deputy’s post, according to two party officials.

“I understand the motion against Tom Watson has been withdrawn,” Creagh said on Twitter. — Reuters

