We will not extend Brexit transition period, says UK PM Johnson’s spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted he will meet the deadline for Brexit with no delays. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 16 — Britain has no intention of seeking an extension to the transition period after it leaves the European Union if a divorce deal is struck with the bloc, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said today.

A deal agreed with the EU, but later voted down by the British parliament, included a transition period until December 2020 to ensure an orderly exit from the bloc.

“In the event, we were able to secure a deal. There is no intention to extend the implementation period beyond December 2020,” the spokesman said.

Britain was hopeful of striking a new deal with the EU, but the October summit of European leaders would provide the final opportunity to do so.

“The PM has said we’re leaving on October 31st. The last meeting of the European Council ahead of that deadline is the 17th and 18th ... that is what you’d expect to be the final opportunity to reach an agreement,” he said.— Reuters