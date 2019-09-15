Snowden says he hopes France will grant him asylum

Edward Snowden delivers remarks via video link from Moscow during a discussion regarding an International Treaty on the Right to Privacy, Protection Against Improper Surveillance and Protection of Whistleblowers in New York September 24, 2015. — Reuters

PARIS, Sept 15 — Former US spy agency contractor Edward Snowden hopes France will grant him asylum, according to a France Inter radio interview to be broadcast tomorrow.

In excerpts made available on the French radio station’s Twitter account, Snowden says he would “love to see” French President Emmanuel Macron make a gesture enabling him to live in the country.

It was not immediately clear when or where the interview took place.

Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013 after he revealed details of secret surveillance programs by US intelligence agencies.

Many civil rights activists see him as a hero, but at home in the United States authorities want him to stand trial for espionage. — Reuters