Seven injured in southern Philippine blast

MANILA, Sept 7 — At least seven people were injured after an improvised bomb exploded on Saturday in southern Philippine province of Sultan Kudarat, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said the improvised explosive device went off at around 7 am in front of a market along a highway in Isulan, the provincial capital of Sultan Kudarat.

“The suspected IED was placed at a terminal for motorcycles in front of the public market,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Junie Buenacosa of the Isulan police said.

No other details were made available to the media as government security forces rushed to the scene to investigate.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last year, two successive bombings rocked Isulan that claimed the lives of five people and injured 45 others.

In April this year, another home-made bomb went off in front of a chicken barbecue stall in the same stretch of the national highway.

Police and military authorities have blamed the IS-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) for the past bombing attacks. — Bernama