UK PM Johnson loses majority in parliament after lawmaker defects to Liberal Democrats

Published 40 minutes ago on 03 September 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. — Parliament TV via REUTERS
LONDON, Sept 3 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority in parliament today when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.

Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month’s G7 summit.

“I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament,” he said in a statement.

“This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom.” — Reuters

