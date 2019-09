Boris Johnson's actions are seen as an attempt to force through no-deal Brexit. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 2 — A group of lawmakers will seek permission from a Scottish court today to appeal against its decision to refuse a bid to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending parliament, a court spokeswoman said.

Last week the court rejected a request to place an interim block on Johnson’s order to suspend parliament but said it would hear full arguments this week. — Reuters