DUP says agreement with UK PM’s party to be reviewed

Arlene Foster said the agreement would soon be put under review. — Reuters pic

DUBLIN, Aug 28 — The Northern Ireland party that props up British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government today said it supported his decision to suspend parliament but said the move would require a review of the two parties’ “Confidence and Supply” deal.

“As outlined in the Confidence and Supply Agreement in 2017, the terms of that Agreement will also be reviewed in advance of the new Session,” Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster, whose party has 10 members of parliament, said in a statement.

“This will be an opportunity to ensure our priorities align with those of the Government,” she said. — Reuters