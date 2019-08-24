Toddler dies after full-length mirror in shop at Jewel Changi Airport falls on her

Urban Revivo, a fashion boutique at Jewel Changi Airport, was closed August 24, 2019 after a mirror in the shop had fallen on a toddler the day before, killing her. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 — An 18-month-old toddler died yesterday when a mirror at a shop in Jewel Changi Airport fell on her, police said.

Police said in a statement today that they received a call for assistance at 78 Airport Boulevard yesterday. The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which also came to the scene, said it happened at around 12.33pm.

A spokesperson from Jewel said a full-length mirror had fallen and staff who were on site had quickly administered first aid on the child as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

The girl was conveyed unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the child’s family are tourists from China, and they collected her body from the morgue this morning.

Police said they are investigating the unnatural death.

A spokesperson from the shop, fashion boutique Urban Revivo, said the company is assisting police with the investigations.

“We are in contact with the family and providing them our fullest support during this difficult time.”

The spokesperson from Jewel added that they are working closely with Urban Revivo to ascertain the details of the incident, and are also in contact with the girl’s family to offer them support.

Both the Jewel and Urban Revivo spokespersons said they were “deeply saddened by the tragic accident”.

This evening, the Urban Revivo boutique at Jewel was still not open for business, with a sign in front saying: “We are closed for stock take”. — TODAY