Ten people, including one suspect, killed in Ohio in second US shooting in 24 hours

Ohio police have yet to divulge details on what was described as an 'active shooter incident' — Reuters pic

DAYTON, Aug 4 — Ten people, including one suspect, were killed early on Sunday in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and at least 16 others were taken to hospitals with injuries, police said.

Authorities gave no details about the circumstances of the shooting except that it occurred in the city’s Oregon District, an historic neighborhood known for its nightclubs, bars, art galleries and shops.

The Dayton Daily News said the shooting occurred at or near an establishment called Ned Pepper’s Bar in Dayton’s Oregon District.. — Reuters