As fresh protest hits airport, Singaporeans in Hong Kong feel tensions but say life goes on as usual

Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long, at Hong Kong airport July 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 27 — Some Singaporeans living in Hong Kong say life is going on as usual, though they are aware of increasing tensions and take precautions such as not wearing outfits that could align them with protest groups.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised Singaporeans in the territory to avoid Hong Kong International Airport yesterday afternoon and Yuen Long in the New Territories today as protests were planned at those times.

Regional product manager Edwin Poh, 44, was catching an evening flight back to Singapore from the Hong Kong International Airport yesterday when he encountered the protest but he said the protesters were not disruptive.

Speaking to TODAY from the airport, he said: “It looks like there are over 2,000 people here. Everyone is wearing black, standing up and chanting their slogans I think the situation is under control and there is no sign of escalation or violence.”

The protest is the latest in a string of demonstrations over recent weeks triggered by a Bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. The Bill has been put on hold but the protests have taken on wider democratic themes.

Poh said he did not see police at the airport protest. “I think the people here are used to showing the government their dissatisfaction and demonstrating Apart from the fact that there is a lot of people, there is nothing else going on and you can see people eating a few metres away from protesters.”

The MFA Facebook post said: “In recent weeks, several large-scale protests have taken place at multiple venues in Hong Kong. Although mostly peaceful and orderly, cases of localised clashes following these protests were reported. Protests which are meant to be peaceful may still have the potential to turn violent with little or no notice.”

The ministry urged Singaporeans to take necessary precautions such as by monitoring the news on developments and following the instructions given by local authorities. Singaporeans in Hong Kong were encouraged to e-register with MFA.

Minimal impact

A National University of Singapore student Daryl Choo, 23, who is on a three-month internship at a media outlet in Hong Kong, said that the violent clash at Yuen Long MTR station on July 21 has made the atmosphere more tense.

Choo, who lives in Causeway Bay, the venue of several protests, said: “After (the incident at) Yuen Long, the atmosphere is a lot more tense than before. It used to be police and the protesters involved and the people who were injured were those in the front lines, who knew what they were in for.”

He added: “But the Yuen Long incident was unprecedented, passersby and people who were not protesting were injured. This really shook Hong Kong and people are starting to get more worried that the violence will escalate out of control.”

However, other Singaporeans said they have not felt any change. Poh said he did not fear for his safety and noted that the streets were less busy.

Choo said the protesters have not been out on the streets to cause harm or endanger the safety of others. “Besides Yuen Long, whatever acts of violence have mostly been caused by small groups of radicals. And even then, their actions are very specifically targeted. It's not violence for violence's sake,” he said.

Precautions with wardrobe decisions

The Singaporeans who spoke with TODAY said that life has gone on as normal, but people have taken some precautions and adjustments to their daily lives.

A volunteer from Little Red Dot in Hong Kong, a non-profit group run by volunteers for Singaporeans in Hong Kong, Jonathan Michael Leung, 23, also said he has been more careful with the colour of his clothes.

He said: “Impact is minimal besides the occasional MTR disruption. I don't live in the affected areas so as long as we stay away from protest or disrupted areas, life goes on as normal. However, on protest days, extra precaution is taken with regard to wardrobe choices.”

He added: “I avoid wearing black or white shirts to maintain neutrality. There was one day where a protest was organised and I accidentally wore a black shirt out so I was definitely more cautious of my surroundings that day.”

The consultant, who has been based in Hong Kong since April last year for work, said that the group also renders support to its Singaporean members.

“As one of the volunteer organisers with Little Red Dot in Hong Kong, we keep up to date with the latest events and work with the consulate in disseminating information to Singaporeans in Hong Kong via our chat groups and Facebook group,” he said.

Choo said: “I will avoid wearing black so that I don’t get mistaken for a protester.”

Another Singaporean who wanted to be known only as Alvin, 35, and was in Hong Kong on a work-related day trip on Wednesday, told TODAY that people have been more concerned with their businesses rather than safety.

He said: “I moved about using the MTR and despite having seen the video in Yuen Long, I didn’t feel unsafe when I was on the train. We spoke with one restaurant owner on the current situation and possible protest this coming weekend near her shop She was pretty chill and seems more concerned that her business may be affected than for her own safety.”

He added, however, that locals advised them not to wear white, black or yellow shirts as a safety measure. ― TODAY