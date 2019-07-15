Guatemala postpones Trump summit, says will not sign 'safe third country' deal

Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales is seen before a family photo during a meeting of the Central American Integration System (Sica), in Guatemala City, Guatemala June 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, July 15 — Guatemala said yesterday it would postpone President Jimmy Morales' visit to Washington to discuss Guatemala's potential designation as a “safe third country” for asylum seekers, stressing it had no plans to sign such an agreement.

In a statement, Guatemala said the planned meeting between Morales and US President Donald Trump this week had been postponed until the Guatemalan Constitutional Court had ruled on legal challenges. Last week, five former senior officials appealed to the court to block any agreement with the United States that would declare Guatemala a “safe third country.”

Under such a deal, Guatemala would be obliged to offer asylum to migrants who entered its territory en route to the United States. Migrants from Honduras and El Salvador heading to the US-Mexican border overland usually cross into Mexico via Guatemala.

Over the past week, opposition has mounted to such a designation for Guatemala, which would reshape migration in the region.

“The government of the republic reiterates that at no point it considers signing an agreement to convert Guatemala into a safe third country,” the Guatemalan government said:

A senior US official said: “The meeting is being rescheduled.”

“The United States will continue to work with the Government of Guatemala on concrete and immediate steps that can be taken to address the ongoing migration crisis,” the US official added. — Reuters