Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport leaves five injured, reports Al-Arabiya

Debris seen at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group June 12, 2019. — Saudi Press Agency handout via Reuters

CAIRO, July 2 — A drone attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia early today has left five people injured, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya reported.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen confirmed the attack and said it had occurred at 12.3am local time, but provided no further details and did not mention any injuries.

The Houthis, who are fighting in neighbouring Yemen, have recently stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a coalition battling them.

A spokesman for the Houthis said the group had carried out a “large operation” targeting the airport, according to the group's Al-Masirah TV.

Al-Arabiya also said the Abha airport had resumed flights.

A Syrian resident of Saudi Arabia last month died from wounds sustained in a drone attack on the Abha airport that was claimed by the Houthi movement in Yemen. — Reuters