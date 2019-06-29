Putin says Russia will do all it can to improve ties with US

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media at the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, June 29, 2019. ― Reuters pic

OSAKA, June 29 ― Russia’s president said today that Moscow would do all it could to improve relations with the United States that have been strained by years of diplomatic conflicts over Ukraine and alleged Russian meddling in US elections.

Vladimir Putin was speaking at the G20 summit in Osaka where he met US President Donald Trump to discuss issues ranging from trade to disarmament. He also invited Trump to visit Moscow in May next year.

Putin described the talks in Osaka as a “good meeting, business-like, pragmatic” and said the two leaders agreed that bilateral economic ties required improvement.

“I think we both understand that we need to somehow resolve the current situation,” Putin said, adding that the two nations needed to “somehow find the strength to turn the page and move forward.”

Asked during a news conference at the summit about the probability of more US sanctions against Russia, Putin said it was up to Washington to decide how best to build relations with Moscow.

Putin said he and Trump had discussed the election meddling allegations and the situation in Venezuela. He provided no details. ― Reuters