Strong earthquake hits Peru, reports USGS

LONDON, May 26 — An earthquake with a magnitude of as much as 7.5 stuck northern Peru, the United States Geological Survey reported today.

The quake was around 180 km east of the town of Moyobamba and at a depth of around 105 km, it added. — AFP