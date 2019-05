Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage eats a snack during a Brexit Party campaign event in Hartlepool, Britain May 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 24 — Britain’s anti-EU populist Nigel Farage, whose Brexit Party is leading opinion polls, blamed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May for misjudging the mood of her country by trying to preserve close trade ties with the bloc.

“It is difficult not to feel for Mrs May, but politically she misjudged the mood of the country and her party. Two Tory leaders have now gone whose instincts were pro-EU,” he wrote in a tweet, referring to May and her predecessor David Cameron. — AFP