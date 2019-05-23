Flying marlin injures two in Aussie boating incident

Some Australian marlin can weigh as much as a car and grow up to five metres long — AFP pic

SYDNEY, May 23 — Two boating brothers have been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a being hit by a flying marlin in the waters off Australia’s east coast today.

The two men in their 40s were sailing in a rigid hull inflatable boat near Coffs Harbour when they were struck by the 80-100 kilogram (175-220 pound) animal.

The spear-nosed fish flew through the air and crashed into the brothers on the boat, which had been travelling at around 40 kilometres (25 miles) per hour.

“The marlin’s sharp snout sliced open the younger brother’s lower right arm, causing an open fracture,” New South Wales police said.

“The older brother suffered a deep cut to his right shoulder.”

One was airlifted to hospital and the other was taken overland.

“Their injuries are not considered life threatening,” police said.

Some Australian marlin can grow as long as five metres (16 feet) — and weigh as much as a car. — AFP