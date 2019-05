Prabowo Subianto, a former general, greets army chiefs during celebrations of the Indonesian Army Special Forces in Jakarta April 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, May 21 — Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is to challenge the official election result in the Constitutional Court, campaign team official Sufmi Dasco said today.

Prabowo lost last month's presidential election to incumbent President Joko Widodo, who secured 55.5 per cent of the public vote, the election commission's official count showed earlier today. — Reuters

