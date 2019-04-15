China blasts Pompeo ‘lies’ on Venezuela

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is welcomed by Paraguay’s Military Cabinet Chief General Roque Alberto Sotelo (left) and Ambassador Federico Gonzalez (right) upon arrival at the presidential palace in Asuncion, to hold an official meeting with Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez April 13, 2019. — AFP pic

BEIJING, April 15 — China today lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for accusing Beijing of prolonging the crisis in Venezuela, slamming his remarks as “lies”.

Beijing has been Venezuela’s main creditor and maintains relations with the government of President Nicolas Maduro, which also enjoys support from Russia.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Pompeo had “wantonly slandered” China-Latin America relations, and that it is Washington that views the region as its “backyard”.

“For some time, some US politicians have been carrying the same version, the same script of slandering China all over the world, and fanning the flames and sowing discord everywhere,” said foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

“The words and deeds are despicable. But lies are lies, even if you say it a thousand times, they are still lies. Mr Pompeo, you can stop,” he said.

In a speech in Chile on Friday, Pompeo said Beijing’s “bankrolling” of Maduro’s regime has “helped precipitate and prolong the crisis in that country.”

Pompeo wrapped up his four-nation tour of South America yesterday with a visit to Cucuta, a Colombian city bordering Venezuela and crossing point for thousands of Venezuelans who have fled the crisis in their homeland.

Pompeo reiterated US calls for Maduro to step down. Washington and dozens of other countries have recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. — AFP