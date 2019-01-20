Malay Mail

Congo opposition candidate Fayulu declares himself president

Published 33 minutes ago on 20 January 2019

Martin Fayulu, Congolese joint opposition presidential candidate, talks to members of the press ahead of December 30 elections in Kinshasa, DR Congo, December 29, 2018. — Reuters pic
KINSHASA, Jan 20 — Congo opposition candidate Martin Fayulu rejected a court ruling today that his rival won a presidential election, declaring himself president in a move that could stoke further unrest.

“The constitutional court has just confirmed that it serves a dictatorial regime ... by validating false results, (and enabling) a constitutional coup d’etat,” he said in a statement.

The court confirmed Felix Tshisekedi’s presidential election win today, throwing out two challenges against it. — Reuters

