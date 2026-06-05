JUNE 5 — When most people hear “climate diplomacy”, they picture bleary-eyed delegates in stuffy conference rooms arguing over commas. It looks slow, boring, and hopelessly inadequate next to a burning Amazon or a flooded Pakistani village. But beneath the tedium lies the most complex, high-stakes negotiation in human history. We are trying to convince 195 nations – each with different histories, vulnerabilities, and ambitions – to collectively sacrifice short-term comfort for a long-term future they cannot see. This is not just politics. It is a high-wire act over a canyon of irreversible change.

UCSI University's International Institute of Science Diplomacy and Sustainability (IISDS) recently hosted a talk by Dr Yousef Nassef from Egypt on the very topic of climate diplomacy.

Climate diplomacy suffers from a cruel design flaw: the problem is global, but the solutions are national. A stable climate is the ultimate public good – everyone benefits, whether they pay for it or not. That means every country has a temptation to free-ride on the efforts of others.

Compounding this, responsibility and vulnerability are completely mismatched. A small island nation has done almost nothing to cause warming, yet it faces extinction. Meanwhile, major emitters such as the United States have built their prosperity on fossil fuels. Ask a US senator to vote for a carbon tax, and they will see angry voters at the petrol pump. Ask a small island diplomat for a concession, and they see a rising tide swallowing their home. This is not a negotiation of interests. It is a negotiation of survival – and that makes compromise agonisingly difficult.

Here is where idealism meets reality. Climate diplomacy is full of trade-offs that no one likes to admit. Take India. It still has hundreds of millions of people without reliable electricity. The cheapest, fastest way to lift them out of poverty is coal. The cleaner, slower way is expensive new renewable energy. At the negotiating table, India is asked to forgo its cheapest development path. That is not a technical question; it is a moral and economic bombshell.

Or consider Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine. Faced with freezing citizens and a hostile energy supplier, several European nations did the unthinkable: they temporarily fired up coal plants. In one year, energy security trumped climate action. The lesson? When the lights flicker, lofty pledges go out the window.

Even the money tells a painful story. Rich countries promised US$100 billion annually to help poorer nations. But that pot of money is split between “mitigation”, stopping future emissions, and "adaptation", building sea walls and drought-resistant crops. For a poor country already suffering floods, adaptation is a lifeline. For a donor country, mitigation looks like a better long-term bet. Every dollar shifted is a political knife fight.

So, what can actually work? Foresight, as proposed by Dr Yousef.

The smartest minds in climate diplomacy are not just arguing about today's emissions. They are running scenarios for 2050 and 2100. They know that the real challenges are still over the horizon – and that waiting for a crisis to hit is a guaranteed path to failure.

The author says climate diplomacy is full of trade-offs that no one likes to admit. — Pexels pic

Consider the Arctic. As sea ice melts, new shipping lanes and oil fields are opening. That is a geopolitical powder keg. Who controls the routes? Who gets the resources? Without treaties negotiated today, we could see an armed scramble in a fragile region within a decade.

Or consider the terrifying prospect of solar geoengineering – the idea of spraying particles into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight. It is cheap enough for a single country to do alone. But it carries massive risks: changing rainfall patterns and the possibility of catastrophic warming if the intervention is suddenly terminated. Diplomacy needs rules for this technology before someone uses it, not after.

The Paris Agreement's most brilliant feature – the five-year “ratchet mechanism” that forces countries to return with higher ambitions – was a foresight move. Negotiators knew initial pledges would be weak. So they built a learning machine, not a one-time deal.

Climate diplomacy will never be clean or easy. It will always be a tangle of complexity and a parade of painful trade-offs. But that does not mean it is futile.

What it demands from us – the public, not just the delegates – is a more sophisticated kind of hope. Not the hope for a single grand bargain that solves everything overnight. But the patient, clear-eyed hope that says we can build institutions that learn, anticipate crises, and navigate trade-offs without tearing each other apart.

The world will not cool down in a conference room. But without those boring rooms, we will face the heat blindly, alone, and too late. That is a risk no country can afford.

* The author is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.