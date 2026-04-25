APRIL 25 — In 1964, a woman named Kitty Genovese was murdered in Queens, New York. According to a widely cited New York Times report, 38 people saw or heard the attack, yet not one of them called the police.

The story shocked the world. How could so many people remain silent in the face of danger?

This incident later led psychologists John Darley and Bibb Latané to describe what is now known as the Bystander Effect. Their work became one of the most influential studies in psychology, shaping how we understand human behaviour in group settings.

The Bystander Effect suggests that the more people who witness an emergency, the less likely any one individual is to help. At first, this seems counterintuitive. Shouldn’t more people increase the chances of someone stepping in?

In reality, the opposite often happens. In a moment of crisis, individuals may hesitate or withdraw, thinking, “Someone else will help,” or “I’m not brave enough,” or even “I don’t have time for this.” These small thoughts, when shared silently across a crowd, can delay or completely prevent help from arriving.

However, this does not mean people are naturally uncaring. Rather, it reflects how strongly we are influenced by social norms. As social beings, we tend to look at others before deciding how to act. If no one moves, we assume inaction is the appropriate response. No one wants to be the one who stands out.

The author argues that the bystander effect explains how collective hesitation can suppress action and participation, but that a single individual taking initiative can break the silence and encourage others to engage — whether in emergencies or everyday settings like the classroom. — Unsplash pic

Interestingly, later investigations revealed that the original report of “38 people doing nothing” was somewhat exaggerated. Some witnesses did try to help or contact the police. Still, the delay in response allowed the narrative to take hold. Blaming the public for silence was, in some ways, more convenient than questioning the system’s response time.

Even so, the psychological insight that emerged from the case remains powerful and relevant today.

There is, however, a simple way to disrupt the Bystander Effect in real situations. If you are ever in trouble in a crowd, instead of shouting a general “Help!”, it is more effective to single someone out. Saying, “You, in the red shirt, call 999,” assigns responsibility clearly. Once one person steps in, the hesitation often disappears, and others are more likely to follow.

This pattern is not limited to emergencies. It can also be seen in everyday student life, especially in the classroom.

During lectures, many students hesitate to ask questions out of fear of being wrong or appearing unprepared. When no one speaks, it creates the illusion that everyone understands, reinforcing the silence. In reality, many may be equally unsure, but are simply waiting for someone else to speak first.

The moment one student asks a question, the dynamic begins to shift. The classroom becomes more engaging. Others start to realise they are not alone in their confusion, and gradually, more voices join in. What was once a passive environment becomes a space for discussion and reflection.

A similar pattern appears in group discussions. When a question is posed, there is often a pause. Students avoid eye contact, hoping someone else will respond. Then, one person finally speaks, and almost immediately, others begin to contribute. One action changes the behaviour of the entire group.

Over time, this builds confidence. Students become more willing to express their thoughts, not just to ask questions, but to share perspectives and challenge ideas. This is where deeper learning begins, moving beyond memorisation towards understanding.

Despite this, students who ask questions are sometimes labelled as attention-seeking or overly eager. Such perceptions can discourage participation and limit intellectual growth. It creates an environment where silence feels safer than curiosity.

Education, however, should encourage curiosity, not suppress it. Asking questions, whether simple or complex, is an essential part of learning.

To address this, universities can play a role by creating more interactive and student-centred learning environments. Activities such as discussions, collaborative tasks, or even educational games can make participation feel more natural and less intimidating.

At the same time, change does not have to wait for institutional reform. It can begin at the individual level. Students can start by listening more attentively during lectures, identifying areas they do not fully understand, and preparing questions in advance. Even a single question can open up discussion and make the learning experience more meaningful for everyone in the room.

In the end, the Bystander Effect reminds us how easily silence can take hold, not only in moments of crisis but also in everyday situations. Yet it also shows how fragile that silence is.

Sometimes, all it takes is one person to speak, one person to act.

And when that happens, silence does not just break. It changes shape, becoming something else entirely: support.

* The author is a mechanical engineering student at the Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.