MARCH 24 — It is now common knowledge that energy is at the epicentre of the world climate change discourse.

The choice of energy has a strong bearing on the rising carbon mission which fuels global warming.

The use of fossil energy has been largely to blame. But shifting away from fossils is no easy matter.

The global business interest in fossil fuel remains unshakeable. If at all, it is still very much a source of conflict around the world.

The latest that has shocked the world is the recent overpowering of Venezuela by the USA. Many view that episode as another weapon of mass destruction story.

The truth as told by geopolitics experts worldwide is to access the oil. Venezuela has the largest deposit of oil and gas in the world. Such unshakeable interest in fossil energy is bad news for decarbonisation.

The race to decarbonise our energy systems is often framed as a story of deployment – more solar panels, more wind turbines, more batteries.

But a pivotal academic review, led by authors Hossam A. Nabwey and team, throws a crucial, if less glamorous, variable into the equation: entropy generation.

Their work, “Optimizing renewable energy systems: A comprehensive review of entropy generation minimization,” isn’t just another technical paper.

The author says renewable energy systems, such as solar farms, can be made smarter and more efficient by minimising energy waste – or entropy generation – across the entire system. — File picture by Hari Anggara

It’s a clarion call to fundamentally rethink how we measure success in the renewable energy transition.

For decades, the primary goal has been maximising energy output. However, this review compellingly argues that the silent thief of performance is irreversibility – the thermodynamic inefficiencies that manifest as waste heat, friction, and unwanted turbulence.

These are all forms of entropy generation. By shifting the optimisation lens from pure output to minimising this entropy, the authors reveal a path to radically smarter, more resilient renewable systems.

The findings suggest a paradigm shift. Consider a concentrated solar power plant. Traditional analysis might focus on the temperature of the heat transfer fluid.

An entropy minimisation approach, however, would rigorously analyse the irreversibilities in the solar receiver, the heat exchanger, and the turbine simultaneously.

The optimal design isn’t necessarily the hottest one, but the one where the entire system operates with the least thermodynamic “friction.”

This systemic holism is the paper’s greatest contribution. It moves us beyond optimising isolated components to fine-tuning the entire symphony of energy conversion.

The implications for engineering and policy are profound. First, it mandates a new design philosophy. Solar photovoltaic cells, wind turbine blades, geothermal wells, and biomass reactors can all be re-analysed through this lens.

The potential gains aren’t marginal; they represent the difference between a renewable system that is merely functional and one that is exquisitely efficient, potentially boosting performance and longevity while reducing material costs.

Second, and perhaps more critically, this research provides a rigorous scientific framework to combat greenwashing.

A “high-efficiency” product claim can be scrutinised with entropy generation analysis. It offers a universal metric – a thermodynamic truth test – for comparing vastly different technologies on a level playing field of fundamental efficiency.

However, we must acknowledge a hurdle. Entropy generation minimisation (EGM) is conceptually dense.

The language of irreversibility and the second law of thermodynamics doesn’t easily fit on a policy brief or an investor pitchbook.

The challenge for scientists and engineers now is to translate this powerful principle into accessible tools, standards, and regulations.

In conclusion, Nabwey and colleagues have done more than review a niche engineering method.

They have identified the central thermodynamic enemy of our sustainable future: needless entropy.

As we build the energy infrastructure of the 21st century, we must obsess not just over how much clean energy we produce, but over how much precious energy we squander.

Optimising against entropy generation isn’t just an engineering tactic; it is the foundational principle for a lean, mean, and truly sustainable green machine.

The review isn’t the end of a discussion – it’s the essential beginning of a smarter, more rigorous phase in our renewable revolution.

As a country bent on embracing the circular economy where renewable energy is strongly featured, Malaysia would be wise to include this in our strategy on technology sovereignty.

* Professor Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.