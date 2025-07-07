JULY 7 — Although Malaysia has about 4675km of coastline length and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Area of more than 334,600 square km, Malaysia’s current maritime surveillance relies heavily on Beechcraft Super King Air B200T and CN-235s operated by the RMAF and MMEA. While functional, these assets lack of modern sensors, data-link capabilities, and mission endurance critical to today’s complex maritime security environment.

In fact, Beechcraft Super King Air B200T, which was first entered service on 1994, was planned to be retired by 2024, after these aircraft reaching their operational lifespan.

Seven CN-235 was originally operated as airlifters in 1998, three were upgraded to be Maritime Surveillance Aircraft between 2022–2024, under US Maritime Security Initiative.

In recent discussions during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Italy, one of the focal points is the potential procurement of Italian-made maritime patrol aircraft (MPA).

Although not explicitly named during the visit by PM in Italy last week, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced two MPAs will be delivered to Malaysia starting from 2026, designated P-72M, based on widely used commercial ATR 72-600 aircraft.

Italy's defence industry is among the most reputable in the world. One of the most significant Italian defence footprints in Malaysia is through AgustaWestland, now part of Leonardo, which has supplied multiple generations of helicopters to Malaysian authorities. Over the past two decades, Leonardo has deepened its local partnerships, particularly in helicopter maintenance, pilot training, and logistics support. The company has positioned Malaysia as a potential regional hub for rotary-wing platforms, not only strengthens the defence readiness of Malaysia but also fosters local aerospace development and workforce upskilling.

Over the past decade, several defence officials and Cabinet members have repeatedly raised alarms over the limited maritime surveillance coverage, especially across the vast EEZ in the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca.

The MPAs offers a modern and multi-role solutions. From environmental monitoring, border surveillance and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions to conduct anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, which can also directly address these gaps, offering long-range, real-time maritime domain awareness with minimal escalation risk.

However, according to Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55), Malaysia shall need at least six MPAs.

The acquisition of the Leonardo P-72M MPAs presents Malaysia with more than just a defence upgrade, because it also offers a unique opportunity for Malaysia to play a more prominent, stabilizing role in safeguarding Asean’s maritime domain. With regional waters challenged by piracy, illegal fishing, and transnational crimes, there is increasing urgency for collective maritime vigilance.

Assume that the P-72M is not much different from existing ATR-72MP, both of them have a range of approximately 4,000km and endurance of 8–9 hours in the sky. Obviously, two P-72M still insufficient to secure the maritime interests of Malaysia 24/7.

Mathematically, at least one more required.

Nonetheless, advanced surveillance capabilities and NATO-standards of P-72M still enable Malaysia to better support regional initiatives, for example the Eyes-in-the-Sky (EiS) trilateral patrol program. EiS is a multilateral cooperation between Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore launched in 2005 to secure the Strait of Malacca. Enhanced ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) capabilities from P-72M allowing Malaysia to contribute more robustly to EiS through greater data sharing, coordination, and early threat detection.

Furthermore, as other Asean members, such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand operating maritime patrol aircraft of varying capabilities, Malaysia can potentially act as a central hub for joint surveillance exercises and maritime security cooperation — amplifying its influence in the region.

That potential can only be materialised, provided the void of insufficiencies of MPAs filled by long endurance UAVs for maritime surveillance.

There are limited choices available.

But MQ-9B SeaGuardian and Baykar Bayraktar Akıncı from US and Türkiye, with endurance of up to 40 hours and 24 hours respectively, are suitable for Malaysia.

In the broader context of Indo-Pacific stability, acquisition of Leonardo ATR 72MP gives Malaysia the capability to deter grey-zone threats and uphold freedom of navigation without provoking military escalation. The aircraft enhances Malaysia’s ability to monitor conventional illicit maritime activities such as unregulated fishing, smuggling, and covert incursions — particularly in the South China Sea.

Strategically, P-72M also aligns our maritime surveillance architecture with Australia, who is a key regional partner in which their P-8A Poseidon fleet and regional maritime engagement have been shaping Asean’s defence dialogue. In addition, Australia’s active support for capacity building, technical training, and joint exercises, such as through the Asean-Australia Maritime Exercise (AAMARLEX), can potentially complements the strengths of P-72M.

By improving interoperability with Australian and other Nato-compatible assets, Malaysia has greater access to regional multilateral efforts while preserving its non-aligned, diplomacy-first doctrine. Thus, the MPAs not only serves as a sovereign asset; but also a regional bridge to advance the partnership of Malaysia in Indo-Pacific maritime governance. It brings opportunities of training, joint development and technology transfer from Italy, ensuring various authorities gaining not only state-of-the-art capabilities, but also the human capital for sustainable operation and regional leadership.

In conclusions, securing our nation’s maritime governance and interests cannot rely only on P-72M nor long endurance UAV alone, but a combination of different assets, as well as resources allocated for the well-trained personnel, facilities and maintenance of the assets.

Of course, acquisition of P-72M is considered one of the most strategic choices to strengthen Malaysia’s maritime surveillance and security posture. Its proven operational effectiveness and interoperability makes it ideal to meet the urgent need of defence modernization.

To maximise these benefits, the government need to demonstrate the political determination to ensure transparent and efficient procurement processes, robust long-term support, and engagement with local industries that can elevate their aerospace capabilities. When executed with foresight and strategic planning, the MPAs could become the cornerstone of Malaysia’s integrated maritime strategy, enhancing resilience of the nation, regional credibility, and global partnerships.

* Phar Kim Beng, PhD, is the Professor of Asean Studies, Director of Institute of Internationalisation and Asean Studies (IINTAS), International Islamic University of Malaysia and Jitkai Chin, PhD PEng, is the Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Petronas.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.