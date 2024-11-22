NOVEMBER 22 — The public caning of Mohd Affendi Awang in Terengganu — the first under the amended Terengganu Shariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) Enactment 2022 (Section 31(a)) — is a barbaric act that reflects a troubling descent into punitive measures masquerading as morality in Malaysia.

What has become of our nation? How did we descend to a point where cruelty is glorified under the guise of “morality”? Have we grown so desperate to enforce this notion that we abandon the very foundations of human decency and respect? This is a grave injustice that demands our unwavering condemnation.

Dehumanisation of public caning

Adding to the gravity of this act is the planned location for the punishment — a mosque, a sacred space for worship and reflection. To use a house of ibadah for such a dehumanising act is a profound violation of its sanctity. This is not justice. It is a degrading spectacle that strips an individual of their dignity in full view of an audience. It is a violent, shameful act designed to humiliate, not educate.

The claim that public caning serves as a form of “education” is a hollow justification. It is nothing more than a tactic of humiliation for the individual and a morbid display for spectators. This stands in stark contradiction to Islam’s core principles of justice, compassion, mercy, and the preservation of human dignity.

Laws and practices enacted in the name of Islam must reflect these values to align with the teachings of the Quran. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Islam calls for compassion and wisdom

As the Quran states in Surah An-Nahl, verse 125:

“Invite (all) to the Way of thy Lord with wisdom and beautiful preaching; and argue with them in ways that are best and most gracious: for thy Lord knoweth best, who have strayed from His Path, and who receive guidance.” (Quran 16:125).

This verse is a powerful reminder that cruelty and harshness have no place in our dealings with others. Instead, we are called to act with respect, kindness, and wisdom. Laws and practices enacted in the name of Islam must reflect these values to align with the teachings of the Quran. To do otherwise is to betray the essence of our faith.

Violation of human rights and Islamic principles

The Shariah court’s decision in Terengganu also blatantly violates Article 5 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which unequivocally prohibits torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. The irony is glaring — Malaysia, currently a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (2022–2024), is failing to uphold the very principles it pledged to protect. By allowing such actions, the Federal Government appears to have abandoned its fundamental duty to safeguard human rights and dignity.

Dangerous shift towards extremism

Punishments like public caning do not promote justice or moral values. Instead, they represent a dangerous shift toward extremism, where punitive measures overshadow compassion and fairness. Normalising public violence in the name of Islam fosters a culture of fear and intolerance, eroding the social harmony that Islam and the maqasid al-shariah (higher objectives of Islamic law) seek to uphold.

Public caning serves no meaningful purpose in justice or moral reform. It reduces the law to a grotesque spectacle and punishment to public entertainment. This is not the Islam we know, and it is not the Malaysia we aspire to build.

End public punishment

The Malaysian government and state authorities must act immediately to end all forms of corporal punishment, including public caning. These practices are archaic, inhumane, and antithetical to the values of justice, compassion, and human dignity. The rakyat deserves to live in a nation that upholds their dignity and freedom from humiliation.

Malaysia must choose its path

Malaysia must decide its path forward. Let us choose one rooted in justice, compassion, and progress — not in violence, shame, and regression. The time to act is now before the damage becomes irreparable.

* About Sisters in Islam

Sisters in Islam is a non-governmental organisation working towards advancing the rights of Muslim women in Malaysia within the framework of Islam, universal human rights principles, constitutional guarantees, as well as lived realities and experiences of women.

