JULY 22 ― I recently learnt from the media that the dilapidated Shah Alam Stadium and the sports complex surrounding it, which is located not far from where I live, will be redeveloped. This was announced by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari at an event recently.

To be honest, that stadium holds many memories for me. I have been to countless football matches and concerts there since I was a kid in the 1990s. I dare say I know every nook and cranny of the building. On top of that, the structure is a landmark not only for Shah Alam, but also for Selangor.

I am extremely sad to learn about the utter state of disrepair the 28-year-old stadium is in right now.

Once the pride of Selangorians, especially those residing in Shah Alam, it is now a pale shadow of its past glory.

In fact, the structure is now rendered unsafe due to poor upkeep. Many of the tiles on its roof had fallen off, and many more are hanging precariously. Several floods, including in 2021, had damaged the field, locker rooms and the stadium's wiring system.

Much as I hope that a magic wand can turn its state of disrepair into the exact state when I frequented the stadium as a kid, repair and refurbishment is no fairy tale.

The Selangor government has appointed a developer to look into whether to repair and renovate the stadium, or tear it down and rebuild a new one. Selangor taxpayers now need to ask what's the best option for them?

Is it worth it to repair and refurbish the stadium merely for sentimental reasons? Or should the State opt for building a new one, that comes complete with state-of-the-art technology that was unavailable some 30 years ago? After all, whichever way the state government chooses, the development is fully funded by the developer by way of a smart public-private partnership.

To be honest, much as I want my kids and their kids to visit the stadium that retains the same structure and feel as the one I had visited as a kid, the reality is that times have changed.

In the past, we did not learn about computers in schools and we spent our afternoons on the football field. These days, kids learn coding in class and many have to go for extra tuition after school. Putting them through something just because we had gone through them is unfair and counterproductive.

Besides, if the old stadium is torn down and replaced with a new one, the developer can incorporate features and new technologies like smart security and energy-saving systems that reflect current needs.

Back in the 1990s, the Shah Alam population was much smaller and the LRT is not even available in Malaysia yet. Today, Shah Alam is a bustling metropolitan and LRT3 will have a station near the Stadium and the rail service is expected to be operational by 2024.

In other words, let's be realistic about plans for the Shah Alam Stadium and its surrounding areas. Let's not only keep holding on to memories but we should consider creating new ones that are in keeping with the times.

