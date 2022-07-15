JULY 15 — DBKL is in dire need to review license application procedure for small traders and hawkers to enable the people to conduct business legally.

With the current burdensome economic situation, the government, especially the Ministry of Federal Territories, needs to pay attention to this matter.

To add, DBKL needs to improve the procedure for approving applications and granting licenses by shortening the license processing period from 30 days to 3 days. The question is, why is there for such long period? Why does it take up to a month for the application to be processed?

Also, the Ministry should be committed to increase innovation by reducing bureaucracy as well as speeding up certain procurement -related processes. Every problem identified by the ministry should be given serious attention to ensure that all existing provisions can be implemented effectively and systematically.

— Picture by Devan Manuel

We often hear people's complaints and grievances about the behavior of civil servants working in ministry departments where most of them spend their time working for other purposes. The attitude of procrastinating without being on time, rampant corruption, disrespect for the people, breaking the rules and all sorts of other negative things that I do not need to tell here.

Undeniably, there are a large number of them who help but due to the 'extreme' bureaucracy, the people have become victims.

If the Minister is careless, it will definitely affect the image and integrity of the entire civil service. Cases of abuse of power under the guise of corrupt practices are still rampant among civil servants.

I would like to suggest to the ministry to change officers or administrative assistants who has been working in a division or unit periodically. When it takes too long, corruption and abuse of power begin.

Members of the Advisory Board should be appointed from among the excellent former KSUs or TKSUs who firmly occupy the position to ensure a ‘check and balance’ system, do not appoint too many political representatives or professionals who are busy taking advantage of colluding with PTDs to abuse power.

To add, The Mayor is appointed by rotation from various professional fields such as Lawyers, IR, TS, Dr or members of the professional group who are trusted not only among PTDs.

The Ministry should be held accountable in addressing this problem, in order to clear the image and integrity of local authorities which is increasingly tarnished, in the eyes of the community as a result of the actions of a handful of staff in this department who seek personal interests.

*Mahathir Hj Mohd Rais is division chief of Segambut Bersatu.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.