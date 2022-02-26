Russia must cease all aggression towards Ukraine — Malaysian Parliamentary Special Select Committee for International Affairs

FEBRUARY 26 — Russia must cease all forms of aggression, violations of human rights and crimes against humanity in Ukraine following its brutal invasion on February 24, 2022.

The Malaysian Parliamentary Special Select Committee for International Affairs condemns Russia in its move to invade Ukraine resulting in the death of 137 civilians and military personnel and over 300 wounded after airstrikes plummeted historical cities and residential areas. 13 border guards who refused to surrender to a Russian warship on an island in the Black Sea were massacred.

The world mourns with the people of Ukraine who so courageously stood to defy all odds to defend their sovereign land.

The Malaysian Parliamentary Special Select Committee for International Affairs expresses our deepest concern on such aggression and violations of human rights that has no place anywhere in the world in the 21st century, particularly that the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. It is most regrettable that in a time and age for dialogues and going back to the drawing board to reach a peaceful agreement, President Vladimir Putin chose brutality and hostility on a sovereign nation that has suffered for decades at the hands of famine, oppression, repression and the robbing of fundamental liberties and human rights by the powers that be.

A view shows an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. — Reuters pic

With Russian troops encroaching down the west side of river Dnieper near Chernobyl. Lest we forget the extent and magnitude of the largest nuclear disaster in history and the decades of its catastrophic health imprint on innocent men, women and children who had been exposed to it years ago.

This unprecedented move to invade Ukraine has breached international laws, human rights protocols and the Minsk Agreement.

The Malaysian Parliamentary Special Select Committee will convene a meeting next week when Parliament is in session and will invite Wisma Putra for a briefing on the Malaysian position on its diplomatic relationship with Russia and Ukraine and the way forward on this most ruinous act.

The committee will also make a courtesy call to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Malaysia His Excellency Olexander Nechyaylo to express our deepest concern on the grave situation of infinite uncertainty on the safety and fate of peace-loving Ukranians.

We call upon the Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Ismail Sabri and Minister of Foreign Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, representing the voice of concerned Malaysians, and as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to make a stand and to call out this act of tyranny and oppression by the Federation of Russia on Ukraine with no delay in a show of support and comfort to the people of Ukraine.

The Malaysian Parliament Special Select Committee for International Affairs consists of the following members:

Chairman:

Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Haji Salahuddin bin Ayub — MP Pulai [PH – Amanah]

Members:

1. Yang Berhormat Dato’ Seri Mohamed Nazri bin Abdul Aziz — MP Padang Rengas [BN – Umno]

2. Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Panglima Hajah Azizah binti Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun — MP Beaufort [Bersatu]

3. Yang Berhormat Dato’ Haji Che Abdullah bin Mat Nawi — MP Tumpat [PAS]

4. Yang Berhormat Dato’ Seri Tiong King Sing — MP Bintulu [GPS – PDP]

5. Yang Berhormat Tuan Sim Tze Tzin — MP Bayan Baru [PH – PKR]

6. Yang Berhormat Puan Kasthuriraani a/p Patto — MP Batu Kawan [PH – DAP]

7. Yang Berhormat Tuan Awang Husaini bin Sahari — MP Putatan [PH – PKR]

