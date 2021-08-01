No place for vaccine arrogance — Yeap Ming Liong

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AUG 1 — The high daily number of vaccine doses administered recently must be commended. It is a step in the right direction to achieving herd immunity against the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia. News that more than 90 per cent of the adult population in the Klang Valley will receive at least one dose of the vaccine is also very pleasing to note.

As we edge closer to achieving the proposed target of vaccinating the entire adult population by October we must also remember to not let our guard down in the fight against the virus. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place to protect you and me against the worst.

However, some individuals assume they are invincible upon achieving two doses and are somewhat careless with the adherence to the SOPs. I do not need to state the obvious, and go down to the nitty-gritty of how these people do not comply with the SOPs. A man receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the WTC vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

I would instead like to focus on the fact that the attitude of these individuals is wrong and selfish. Let me remind you that there is no place for vaccine arrogance in our society and community. Your assumption of being immune to the virus not only endangers yourself, but also puts innocent others at risk.

We all know of someone, who has lost their battle against Covid-19, and the high number of death cases reported daily serves are a grim reminder of the ultimate price paid for non compliance. No one deserves to be a victim of carelessness. It is simply not fair.

Just like you, I would like for things to go back to the way it was before the pandemic struck. However, we are not out of danger just yet.

Our frontliners are still facing an arduous task. The duty of saving and protecting lives is not solely theirs to shoulder. Do not add on to their burden.

Let us unite and perform our patriotic duty to help the authorities bring down the high number of positive cases. This is our Malaysia.

