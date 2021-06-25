Lim Chooi Phoe, a dearly missed champion of workers’ rights — Ambiga Sreenevasan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JUNE 25 — I am deeply saddened by the recent passing of a dear friend, Mr Lim Chooi Phoe.

Mr Lim was a relentless champion of hotel workers’ rights in Malaysia. An advisor to the National Union of Hotel, Bar & Restaurant Workers, he has for decades helped thousands of hotel workers attain better working conditions. At the Industrial Courts, where he appeared day in and day out, he was a formidable opponent.

— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Above all, Mr Lim was an upright gentleman with unquestionable integrity. He was a humble man, who did not crave the limelight. A walking encyclopaedia of industrial relations law, he was generous in sharing his knowledge with anyone who sought his counsel.

His passing is a great loss to the entire industrial relations community.

Mr Lim has left a wonderful legacy, recorded for posterity in the Industrial Law Reports, of fighting fearlessly for justice for the vulnerable and downtrodden. His name appears in almost 500 reported Industrial Court awards, going back to as far as 1979.

Mr Lim's life is one deserving of celebration as his was a life of service to the higher cause of justice.

May he rest in peace.

