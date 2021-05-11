MakeSchoolsASaferPlace — Parent Action Group for Education

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MAY 11 — PAGE applauds Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam for wanting schools to be a safer place for girls and boys too.

While it appears to be trivial to some it is in reality a real problem in schools. If to this day no one has been successful in curbing sexual and rape jokes in schools it implicitly implies that schools condone it. It then continues and manifests in adulthood and the workplace.

The statistics produced by PDRM yearly indicates that on average there are reported 2,500 rape cases, 2,250 molestation cases, 300 incest cases and 210 sexual harassment cases and possibly even more during this pandemic. While survivors of such cases are above 18 years of age, incest cases involve children of 13 to 15 years of age. These figures are staggering. Could such incidences have stemmed from such a school culture over these years?

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Meru students who are taking the SPM examination return to school amid the movement control order January 20, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

It is timely that the Education Ministry emerges from its deafening silence and react to Ain's cry for help not just for her but girls and boys in the past and present to ensure that it ends here and now.

