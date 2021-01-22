Mr PM please do your job — Charles Santiago

JANUARY 22 — Irony: You want to know the exact meaning of this word? Here goes: Twenty-four hours ago, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin called on Asean countries to legislate against online hate speech, threats based on race, gender and sexual orientation.

But over the last two days we have seen Kedah Mentri Besar, Sanusi Md Nor, cancel Thaipusam holiday in his state plus use derogatory remarks against Indians since last year.

And Muhyiddin’s government is considering amending the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act to enable heavier penalties to be imposed on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) group.

So the irony is that Muhyiddin is yet to reprimand Sanusi or tell the deputy minister in Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, not to be overzealous.

The statements by both political leaders tantamount to hate speech and can act as an instigation against minority communities.

So, if Muhyiddin is looking at setting a progressive image, he has to start with domestic politics first. Unless, he is being crafty of course.

But more importantly let’s look at the country: We have huge numbers of new Covid-19 cases every day, a government that seems to have lost the post, a healthcare system that’s on the verge of breaking, frontline workers who are overwhelmed to the point of a burnout, political leaders who break SOP and get away without facing the consequences, job losses, hunger and poverty, floods in the east coast, a tanking economy and much more.

And yet, we throw precious time and resources into bullying and relentlessly going after vulnerable people and minorities?

I am actually tired of saying this repeatedly but Muhyiddin really has to buck up.

The Prime Minister must start acting like he is one and do his job without fearing the loss of allies and with it, the much-needed support.

As it is his government has lost the legitimacy to govern if not for the Emergency that’s keeping Perikatan Nasional going.

So, while you are still at it Mr Prime Minister please look into creating jobs, channelling funds to the Health Ministry, ensuring food aid reaches targeted communities, following up to ensure government aid reaches workers and is not abused by employers and looking at ways to ensure people have access to mental health counselling.

And if you meant everything you said at the Asean meet, please do tell off Sanusi and Ahmad Marzuki.

*Charles Santiago is Member of Parliament Klang.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.