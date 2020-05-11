Invite 20 and get one bonus guest to your regret — Arvinder-Singh HS

MAY 11 — On the 10th of May 2020, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the CMCO will be extended to the 9th of June 2020. This included some welcomed enforcement moves- ie no interstate travel and no open houses for the festive period. However, one that really bothered me (and many healthcare professionals whom I personally know) was the allowance of no more than 20 people (at any one point) to meet during the festive period. This rang many alarm bells in my head. This also raised many questions within:

1. How was the magic number of 20 decided?

2. How will this be policed to ensure that people follow this rule?

3. How will social distancing be practiced with 20 people in a confined space?

4. Even if masks are used, how will that be possible whilst enjoying their meals?

5. Family from the same state travelling- what if one of them are from a red zone going into a green zone?

The list can be endless and don’t get me started on preserving the hygiene of our surroundings with regular disinfecting of materials, eating utensils etc.

Yes, the government has allowed a gathering of no more than 20 people, but if you think about it, the people of Malaysia have the final say in accepting the regulations or to ensure they follow more stringent ones (do not downgrade the set rules!).

I highly recommend that this year, Malaysians limit their celebrations to household members only. This will not only ensure that the COVID-19 situation is contained, but it will avoid a potential breakout in the event an infected guest (asymptomatic especially) visits. I mean if you think about it- how will 20 people (from all over the state) socially distance from one another in a perhaps confined space like most of our houses? Also, how will we crowd control to ensure that only 20 people are in the vicinity at one go? What if more turn up? Even if we plan accordingly- do we turn additional guests away (Malaysians won’t do that ok!)? How do we know if those attending are from red zones? What if many of us opt to use our regular cutlery for serving our guests? Will Malaysians opt to use disposable cutlery and ensure that the disposal is hygienic to avoid a spread? All of this whilst entertaining our guest? This is mayhem waiting to erupt!

If after all of this and you still opt for allowing the 20-person limit (*smacks hand on forehead*) please:

1. Limit your guest list to the very core- list their names and telephone numbers. Don’t forget- 20 people include your own house people-so do not invite house people + 20 guests. Remember, you are already prone to subscribing to an unwelcomed additional micron-sized guest.

2. Avoid inviting people further than a 5km radius from your place of celebration (preferably those within the same vicinity/area).

3. Have a designated time for invitees ( ie: 9-10 am followed by 10.30-11.30am and so on; ensure that guests come at their allotted time- if not possible, arrange for a different time slot)

4. If possible, have the celebration in an open area- ie. tents (avoid closed confined areas; tents difficult/expensive for many and weather might be an issue)

5. Put a person in-charge of the ins and outs of guest as they arrive/leave to keep count of the number of people. This person must have the guest list and marked who came and left (in case of contact tracing this will help; using the list from item 1 makes it easier; additional guests that come in must be accorded for- but stick to 20! (*rolls-eyes*))

6. If you are visiting- avoid visiting places consecutively. One place a day and you are welcome to skip.

7. Ensure that you clean the area with disinfectant and provide hand sanitizers for visitors to use. Avoid using the regular kendi method after a meal to wash hands- ensure soap and water is used.

8. If possible, opt for disposable cutlery. Ensure that there are gloves for the senduks to maintain hygiene. Encourage eating using utensils to avoid spread of droplets from hand contacts.

Can I be even more honest? I myself am going to miss Raya this year. I await this time of year to catch up with my Muslim friends especially in the kampungs not to mention awaiting to enjoy the homemade lemang and ayam rendang. However, deep down, I know (and I have accepted the fact) that it is perhaps not going to happen (personally)- and the same will go for Hari Gawai, Deepavali, and maybe up to Thaipussam and Chinese New Year next year too. Though I will miss it dearly but I will still give it a skip. Why? If I am an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19- I might spread it during these visits. I simply can’t take that risk because I love the pakcik/makcik/datuk/nenek/young kids in the kampung much more than I love the festive foods. Having to see them get ill especially during the festive period- well let’s say I wont ever forgive myself.

I leave it to the best judgement of Malaysians in considering this- apply more stringent rules than the ones advocated to us or risk having another wave. The power is in our hands- use it wisely. The only 20 we should be thinking about a daily COVID-19 figure of that amount and/or duit raya (definitely not possible after the COVID-19 economy). The 20 guests rule will potentially invite the +1 guest- COVID-19.

* Dr. Arvinder-Singh HS is a medical officer

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.