No-confidence motion: PH cutting its nose to spite own face — Randhir Singh

MAY 8 — Like millions of others, I voted for Pakatan Harapan during the last general election. So, I was naturally upset when Perikatan Nasional robbed away the voters' duly-elected government to form a backdoor one.

Now, as the country is in the thick of fighting this Covid-19 pandemic, there's talk of yet another coup from PH to snatch back power during the May 18 Parliament session by way of a no-confidence motion against the PM.

Malaysian Covid-19 patients are dying, jobs are lost and the economy is going to tank and all these politicians can think of is their self interests? I am all in favour of testing the legitimacy of the Muhyiddin administration in the legislature, but does it have to be now?

The MCO is not even over yet and the knives are already out. Don't we already have enough drama since the Sheraton Move followed by the pandemic blowing up in our face? Shouldn't the welfare of our citizens take precedence over the interests of power-grabbing politicians?

Even if the move fails, it is already an unnecessary distraction. If it is able to remove Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as PM, we will have a period with no policy guidance on health and the economy during this unprecedented national crisis.

While the bureaucrats like Health director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah is doing a sterling job, there are some decisions that require policy intervention which is beyond the ordinary job scopes of the civil service. Can we afford to have the country on “standby” mode just to fulfill the lust of a few?

God forbid if the move ends up with the dissolution of Parliament. What is the justification to spend hundreds of millions for a snap poll that not only sucks up our resources at a time of national economic crisis, but also exposes voters to unnecessary health risk when they take part in the electoral process?

PH's recklessness in wanting to regain Putrajaya by any means has only revealed their true colours. Spoiling for a fight when your political enemies already have their hands full taking care of the people you pledge to represent is ironic bordering on the hypocritical.

There is a time to fight and there is a time to hold back. There is no need for PH to cut its nose to spite its own face. Because if they do, it's a face voters will remember to punish at the ballot box, whether in a matter of weeks or years to come.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.