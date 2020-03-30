Health Ministry has to care about mental illness, while combatting Covid-19 — Yeo Yan Yin

MARCH 30 — When knowing that Mr. Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany's Hesse state committed suicide due to the worry of the economic fallout from the coronavirus last night, I was really sad. I cannot imagine if this happens to my beloved country, Malaysia.

With the economic stimulus packages that launched on Feb 27 (launched by Pakatan Harapan government) and March 27 (launched by Perikatan Nasional government), a total of RM250 billion is given out for Malaysian citizens' emergency use during this pandemic session. However, there are some comments particularly from the SME owners that they will lose out from business as there's not much benefits provided for them. SME owners still have to pay rental cost, utility cost, employees' salary and other miscellaneous expenses during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period that started since 18th March 2020.

For those who are technology or online service providers might not be affected much during this Covid-19 season, but for those who are in production and manufacturing sector for instance will suffer. They had to close down the factory or office. Fishermen and farmers will suffer as well due to the restriction on traffic and market operating hours under MCO. Recently, Cameron Highlands farmers had to dump hundreds of tonnes of vegetables as they had difficulty to deliver to other cities in Malaysia. The fishermen had to dump their fish into the sea because they were unable to send fish to the market in big cities. These results to a huge amount of food wastage.

Also, there are two areas in Simpang Renggam, Johor enforced with Enhanced Movement Control (EMC) Order after recording 61 Covid-19 cases four days ago, which is on 26th March 2020. The villagers based in Simpang Renggam area couldn't go out and had to rely on government, receiving daily necessities and three meals a day from welfare department unit just for survival.

With the demand and supply shock occurred from coronavirus, mental health would be the issue that Ministry of Health Malaysia has to take a lead on while combating Covid-19. According to recent studies, mental illness is expected to be the second biggest health problem affecting Malaysian after heart disease by 2020. With the expected economic depression coincide with Covid-19, many business owners will have a hard time to survive and face bankruptcy. Many young people will face unemployment as many of the companies started to retrench employees for further reduction of business cost. For those business owners and young people who cannot accept such challenges along with Covid-19, they might choose to end their lives by committing suicide.

This can happen to individuals with depression problems for years. If there's no concern given by family, care unit and relevant authorities from Health Ministry, he or she might suffer from emotional pain and will choose to commit suicide. Like the recent case from Serdang Hospital, a suspected Covid-19 patient committed suicide during self-isolation in hospital.

Therefore, it is important for current Health Ministry that governed by Perikatan Nasional continue Pakatan Harapan's effort in expanding efforts with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and local community leaders, further promoting awareness on mental health in Malaysia. Health Ministry also may consider to work closely with Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and also Youth and Sports Ministry along side NGOs in mental health activities such as in the aspect of post-disaster psychosocial support and suicide prevention.

With combined efforts from various sectors, mental illness issue can be tackled besides Covid-19!

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.