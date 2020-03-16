UNAM calls on government to commit towards good governance, accountability — Razali Ismail

MARCH 19 — With the formation of a new government in Malaysia under the leadership of YAB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the United Nations Association Malaysia (UNAM) calls on the government to firmly commit towards good governance and accountability with an institutional reform agenda that would result in efficiency and competitiveness eschewing corruption and power abuse.

The immediate task of the new government must be focused on tackling several pressing issues facing the country, particularly the Covid-19 pandemic. The government must put in place a stronger and more effective national pandemic plan with a high quality health response leaving no one behind; while at the same time addressing the fiscal deficit and decline in revenue impacted by the Covid-19

UNAM underlines the parallel role of the government and parliament which must be the corner stone of a pluralistic democracy for Malaysia. UNAM looks forward to the constructive engagement of the new government subscribing to UN core values of integrity, professionalism and respect for diversity.

*Tan Sri Razali Ismail is the acting president of the United Nations Association Malaysia (UNAM)

