Allow rakyat to speak their mind amid backdoor government crisis — Bersih 2.0 Steering Committee

MARCH 3 — The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) calls on the police to stop immediately the clampdown on civil society activists, that includes our vice-chairperson (Sabah) Beverly Joeman, and allow the rakyat to speak their mind on the backdoor government formed by the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In this political crisis of backdoor government, police should remain neutral and act professionally to protect the right of the people instead of clamping down on peaceful demonstration.

The clampdown, in the form of police investigation of these activists is a form of harassment and intimidation, with the effect of instilling fear in the public and deter more citizens from coming out to protest against the PN backdoor government. Such intimidation is not only a waste of police resources, it is in contradiction with the basic right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly enshrined under the Federal Constitution.

Fadiah Nadwa Fikri, who allegedly participated in the protest on February 25 at Dataran Merdeka, was investigated today under the Sedition Act and the Multimedia and Communication Act.

She will again be investigated tomorrow for another demonstration held on February 29 together with four other activists at 1.00pm at Dang Wangi police station. Beverly Joeman, vice Chairperson of Bersih 2.0, is among the 16 who will be called for investigation under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 tomorrow at 3.00pm at Dang Wangi police station. They were allegedly involved in the demonstration held on 1 March 2020 at Sogo Shopping Mall.

The other 15 activists are Amir Hariri, Asmalif Abdul Adam, Abbas Azmi, Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, Amar Atan, Nalini, Asheeq Ali, Aishah, Azam, Takim, Renny, Dobby Chew, Ust Ridzuan and Marina Mahathir.

