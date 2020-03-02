Hold special parliament session for vote of confidence — Bersih 2.0 Steering Committee

MARCH 2 — The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) calls for a special session of Parliament to put beyond doubt the question of whether the newly sworn-in PM Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (TSMY) commands the majority in Parliament. It is imperative that this political crisis with its uncertainties be brought to a closure as soon as possible.

For the Rakyat, a special Parliament sitting would also reveal clearly how their members of parliament (MP) voted and whether it was in keeping with their own expectations when they voted in GE14. It was the voters who put these MPs into the Dewan Rakyat and they have every right to see for themselves which side he/she aligns with. Bersih 2.0 calls upon the Rakyat to contact their MPs to find out who they will cast a vote for in a vote of confidence in Parliament.

If a special session is not called, then this vote of confidence should be moved as soon as when the next sitting of Parliament convenes on March 9th.

Should TSMY lose the vote of confidence, he has to resign and the YDP Agong has the prerogative to appoint another person who commands the majority to form the government or to dissolve Parliament to pave the way for a fresh General Election.

Bersih 2.0 reiterates our stand against any form of backdoor government that betrays the Rakyat's mandate given in GE14 but until a vote of confidence is taken, the uncertainty continues and the crisis prolonged.

