Users will receive a notification on the TikTok social network inviting them to take a picture of themselves within minutes. ― Picture via TikTok

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 ― This time, it's TikTok's turn to be inspired by its competitors. The Chinese giant is launching a new feature that resembles BeReal, the social network that is currently proving popular in the United States. So what exactly is TikTok Now?

TikTok is launching a new feature to promote greater authenticity on its platform. The concept is simple: users will have just three minutes to take a photo or a ten-second video after receiving a notification via the application. It offers a way to share snippets of your daily life in real time through the front and back camera of your smartphone. With this option, TikTok hopes to foster more authenticity and engagement among users ― something much sought after by the younger generation.

Although TikTok Now will be accessible via the original social network, the feature may also become a separate app in some parts of the world. Plus, users will likely have to wait a few weeks before being able to test out this new feature.

However, if this feature is new to TikTok, the concept is already tried and tested elsewhere. TikTok Now is largely based on the concept of BeReal, the French photo-sharing app that's going down a storm in the United States. The application has become a top trend among Gen Z, and even a viral hit on TikTok! This success has obviously attracted the attention of the Chinese giant, which is determined to maintain its status as the top social network for teens and young adults. ― ETX Studio