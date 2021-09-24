Xiaomi Pad 5 has arrived in Malaysia and it’s going for as low as RM1,299

The Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet is significantly more affordable than the 9th gen iPad and also the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― Besides the 11T flagship smartphone series, Xiaomi Malaysia has also launched the Pad 5 tablet, which you can buy online starting tomorrow. This is their new flagship-class Android tablet and surprisingly, it is significantly more affordable than the 9th gen iPad and also the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Pricing and availability

The Pad 5 is offered with two storage options and is available in Cosmic Grey and Pearl White. Below is the official Xiaomi Pad 5 pricing in Malaysia:

― Xiaomi Pad 5 6GB RAM + 128GB storage ― RM1,399

― Xiaomi Pad 5 6GB RAM + 256GB storage ― RM1,599

The tablet will go on sale on September 24, 2021. If you buy it during the first-day sale on Lazada, you can get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for RM1,299, which is RM100 off. It will be available on Shopee at a later date. Take note that the Xiaomi Smart Pen is sold separately and Xiaomi Malaysia has yet to reveal its pricing.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specs

The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with an 11″ QuadHD+ LCD display that pushes a 120Hz refresh rate and 500nits of brightness. It runs on a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage. Besides supporting Dolby Vision and DCI-P3, the Pad 5 also gets a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

In the camera department, the rear gets a single 13MP main camera while the front features an 8MP selfie shooter. The tablet supports 5GHz 802.11ac WiFi as well as Bluetooth 5.0. At the moment, Xiaomi is only offering the WiFi version for global markets, so it doesn’t support mobile data connectivity.

Powering the tablet is a generous 8,720mAh battery which can provide up to 16 hours of video playback. It charges via USB-C and Xiaomi has included a 22.5W power adapter in the box. For more info, you can check out the official product page. ― SoyaCincau