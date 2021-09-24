Global internet connections could reach 200 billion by 2030

Data circulating in the world’s networks will increase more than 20-fold in just 10 years, according to Huawei’s forecasts. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 24 — In less than 10 years, the world will generate about one trillion terabytes of data per year, 23 times more than in 2020, according to the Intelligent World 2030 report, published by Huawei.

This boom is explained by the increase in connections from Internet of Things (IoT) devices, as well as new habits and practices. Globally, networks will have to support 200 billion connections by 2030.

In the report, Huawei lays out its vision of the networks of the future, capable of connecting billions of people, as well as hundreds of billions of devices!

The new technologies currently rolling out — such as 5G or WIFI 6 — and all those to come, will have to support ever-increasing usage, linked not only to traditional domestic uses, but also to new services such as remote medical care, autonomous driving and smart cities. All of this will require the implementation of huge networks.

By 2030, Huawei predicts that the traffic generated by the world’s networks will reach one trillion terabytes.

Similarly, the total number of connections will reach 200 billion, probably half of which will be wireless (cellular networks). Average monthly data use per person on wireless cellular networks could skyrocket to 600 GB, 40 times more than today. Average monthly fixed network data use per household is expected to increase eightfold to 1.3 TB.

All this will obviously have an economic cost, but also an impact on the environment. Huawei, however, takes a reassuring tone, promising the development of low-carbon networks thanks to simplified network architecture. — ETX Studio