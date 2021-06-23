Facebook says working on new practical features

According to figures shared by Facebook, 1.8 billion people use Facebook groups every month. ― Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 ― Facebook seems keen to keep the innovations coming for its users. The social network has been regularly introducing new features to its platform. The latest ones include a feature to choose the type of content allowed on groups and the possibility to leave comments on stories. We give you the lowdown.

Mark Zuckerberg's social network definitely doesn't want to get left behind when it comes to functional new additions. To better distinguish itself from other social networks and try to attract (and keep) its users, Facebook is rolling out a panoply of new tools. Social Media expert Matt Navarra was one of the first to discover a new option launched by Facebook and to share it on his Twitter account. According to the consultant, the social network is working on the possibility of letting administrators of Facebook groups choose the types of content that users will be able to publish on their pages.

New! Facebook now let’s Group admins enable/disable different post types in their group



Admins can also customise the default post formats shown as shortcuts when creating a new post pic.twitter.com/JAFOEZLXmx — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 21, 2021

Judging from the screenshots, it appears that administrators will have the choice to enable or disable the ability to post “Live” feeds, create events, start rooms, mention events, start money-raising drives and polls, post GIFs, sell products or even post photos and messages.

An efficient way to better manage moderation, often criticised on Facebook group pages. At the end of May, Facebook had announced that it wanted to crack down on accounts and groups sharing too much false information. This amounted to a strengthening of the policies that went into effect at the moment of the US presidential election in November 2020.

In addition to being able to better control the content that gets published on groups, the social network is also taking a look at its “Story” format. While this type of content has become a common option on almost all popular community platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and of course Snapchat, Facebook could now allow users to comment on stories and even posting such comments in a public manner.

Currently users are able to comment on a story by sending a private message directly from the video. According to screenshots, a new “comments” section could allow these messages to be made visible to all.

For now, these new features are not available to all users, but reserved for a limited group of testers, said Social Media Today. There is no indication yet if Mark Zuckerberg will extend these features to Instagram. ― ETX Studio