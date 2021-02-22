Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and S20 FE series get a price cut in Malaysia, up to RM1,889 cheaper

The Galaxy Z Flip which is Samsung flip-phone with a flexible display can now be yours for under RM4,000. — SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Samsung Malaysia has announced a permanent price cut for the Galaxy Z Flip as well as the Galaxy S20 FE series.

The Galaxy Z Flip which is Samsung flip-phone with a flexible display can now be yours for under RM4,000.

Below is the new recommended retail pricing for the three Galaxy models:

Galaxy Z Flip 256GB — RM5,888 RM3,999

Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB — RM3,399 RM2,999

Galaxy S20 FE LTE 128GB — RM2,699 RM2,299

The new pricing for the Z Flip and S20 FE has been reflected on the official Samsung online store. If you’re looking to buy the Galaxy S20 FE LTE, it is now offered for as low as RM2,099 on the official Samsung store on Shopee.

Galaxy Z Flip

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7″ Infinity Flex AMOLED display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution and it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For taking pictures, it gets a 12MP main + 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the lid and there’s also a tiny 1.1″ always-on AMOLED display for notification.

The punch-hole camera on the internal screen houses a 10MP selfie camera. Powering the device is a modest 3,300mAh battery and it supports 15W fast charging via USB-C as well as wireless charging.

Galaxy S20 FE

If you’re looking for something more conventional, the Galaxy S20 FE offers flagship hardware at a much lower price point.

The S20 FE comes with a 6.5″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that pushes a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the 5G version runs on a Snapdragon 865 processor, while the LTE version is powered by an Exynos 990 unit.

Both versions get a triple-camera setup at the rear which houses a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies, the device also gets a 32MP front camera that sits in the punch-hole on the screen.

The Galaxy S20 FE is equipped with a large 4,500mAh battery which supports 25W fast-charging via USB-C as well as wireless charging.

Do note that you’re only getting a 15W charger in the box. The S20 FE also offers stereo speakers, IP68 rated dust and water resistance and support for Samsung Pay. — SoyaCincau