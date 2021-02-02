What phone does Defence Minister Ismail Sabri use?

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri logging into MySejahtera on his phone. — Twitter screenshot via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been a regular presence on TVs and livestreams throughout the nation recently, providing updates throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO 2.0) to Malaysians. But have you ever wondered what smartphone the Defence Minister uses?

In a recent video posted on his official Twitter channel, the minister shares his experience while stopping by a food court in Kampung Datuk Keramat—and ordering some takeaway. Meanwhile, he also orders food for frontliners who were on duty at roadblocks near Jalan Sentul and the LPT-Gombak highway by the Gombak toll.

But on a lighter note, we also managed to get a peek at look at the phone being used by Ismail Sabri—and we now have an idea on what his smartphone of choice is. At the beginning of the (admittedly pixelated) video, the minister is seen using a phone with a rather large display to scan the MySejahtera QR code on the wall of the food court.

Beyond that, however, there aren’t any hints on what the phone might be. But considering the large size of the display, it seems likely that Ismail Sabri was using a foldable phone. With that in mind, there are a couple of possibilities—the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Huawei Mate Xs, the original Galaxy Fold, or the Huawei Mate X. If you look really closely, it looks like there is no notch on the display, which seemingly indicates this is either a Galaxy Z Fold 2, or a Huawei Mate Xs.

Meanwhile, if you look very, very closely, there appears to be a slight crease on the display of the phone, which again, is indicative of the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s display. If we had to make a guess, the most probable option here is the Galaxy Z Fold 2; plus, Samsung regularly talks up the security of its Knox security platform, which makes sense for the Defence Minister of Malaysia.

Of course, some of us in the office began to wonder why the minister had to open up the main display of the foldable phone to begin with. An easier alternative would have been to use the (smaller) Cover Display when scanning the code, so this is a slightly strange one. Regardless, if you’re keen to pick the Galaxy Z Fold 2 up for yourself, official pricing in Malaysia is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – RM7,999