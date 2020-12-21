There’s a cheaper Realme C15 variant and you can buy it for RM469

The new version with less RAM is RM50 cheaper than the previous base model but you can get it for less than RM500 during Shopee’s Super Brand Day sale. — Picture courtesy of Realme Malaysia via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Refusing to be outdone by the Poco M3 in terms of price, Realme Malaysia has introduced a cheaper variant of its C15 budget smartphone.

The new version with less RAM is RM50 cheaper than the previous base model but you can get it for less than RM500 during Shopee’s Super Brand Day sale.

The new Realme C15 variant with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage is officially priced at RM549 but you can get it for only RM469 on the official Realme Store on Shopee. The promo price will be offered between 22nd to 24th December 2020. Similar to its higher-spec variants, it will be offered in two colours — Seagull Silver and Marine Blue.

To recap, here’s the official Malaysian pricing for all three variants:

3GB RAM + 64GB storage — RM549

4GB RAM + 64GB storage — RM599

4GB RAM + 128GB storage — RM699

Hardware Specs

The Realme C15 comes with a 6.5″ HD+ display that does a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and can be configured with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need more, the device still gets a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

For taking pictures, the C15 gets a rather basic quad-camera setup featuring a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and two extra 2MP shooters for depth effects. The tiny notch on the front display houses an 8MP selfie shooter.

Powering the C15 is a large 6,000mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging via its microUSB port. The device still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Out of the box, it runs on Android 10 with Realme UI skin on top. — SoyaCincau