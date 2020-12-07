Malay Mail

The Apple App Store Best award looks like a physical app icon in real life

Monday, 07 Dec 2020 11:16 PM MYT

BY DZAMIRA DZAFRI

Apple reportedly produced 15 of them to 15 app winners, plus an extra or two to keep around Apple Park. — SoyaCincau pic
PETALING JAYA, Dec 7 — This year, Apple is awarding physical “trophies” to the winners of its 2020 App Store Best — recognising outstanding apps and games for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. And the awards themselves look pretty neat.

In previous years, Apple has never awarded winners of the App Store Best with physical awards. The company reportedly produced 15 of them to 15 app winners, plus an extra or two to keep around Apple Park.

 

“(The award) was conceived and crafted by the same design team that makes the company’s products, dreamed up during one of their regular Tuesday afternoon sessions. It is handmade of the same metal that goes into the company’s products: 6R01, Apple’s own custom grade of aluminium that is made up of a 100 per cent recycled mix of excess aluminium from Mac products’ manufacturing process,” said Digital Trends.

Winners of the 2020 App Store Best awards have started showing off their physical trophies. Andres Canella — co-founder of Wakeout!, Apple’s best iPhone app of 2020 — tweeted that he was “grateful” for the award and complimented the Apple ecosystem.

 

Other winners also posted their win on social media. They include adventure game Genshin Impact, and self care app Shine.

 

 

You can look through the other winners of the 2020 App Store Best here. You’ll also find that the iPad app of the year goes to Zoom, the Mac app of the year goes to Fantastical, and the Apple TV+ app of the year goes to Disney+ — which still isn’t available yet in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau

