The Apple App Store Best award looks like a physical app icon in real life

This year, Apple is awarding physical "trophies" to the winners of its 2020 App Store Best — recognising outstanding apps and games for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. And the awards themselves look pretty neat.

In previous years, Apple has never awarded winners of the App Store Best with physical awards. The company reportedly produced 15 of them to 15 app winners, plus an extra or two to keep around Apple Park.

This is surreal! I'm excited to share that Apple has named our app Wakeout as the iPhone App of the Year for 2020. It has been a privilege to help families stay active during this tough year. A big shoutout to all Guatemalan entrepreneurs: Keep at it, it will come! 🇬🇹 pic.twitter.com/tVxJ5CQhl5 — Pedro Wunderlich ⚡️ (@pddro) December 3, 2020

“(The award) was conceived and crafted by the same design team that makes the company’s products, dreamed up during one of their regular Tuesday afternoon sessions. It is handmade of the same metal that goes into the company’s products: 6R01, Apple’s own custom grade of aluminium that is made up of a 100 per cent recycled mix of excess aluminium from Mac products’ manufacturing process,” said Digital Trends.

Winners of the 2020 App Store Best awards have started showing off their physical trophies. Andres Canella — co-founder of Wakeout!, Apple’s best iPhone app of 2020 — tweeted that he was “grateful” for the award and complimented the Apple ecosystem.

@Apple I am forever grateful for this award. We’ve met nothing but amazing people at Apple. The @AppStore eco system offers a complete toolset for anyone to build amazing things. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/uyfRXmuNg4 — Andres Canella (@AndresCanella) December 5, 2020

Other winners also posted their win on social media. They include adventure game Genshin Impact, and self care app Shine.

In awe of @theShineApp team— today we were selected as @AppStore’s Best Apps of 2020.



Out of 1.96 million apps— Shine, founded by two WOC, with a small but mighty team that’s 80% BIPOC, was chosen for our focus on representation in self care.



Proud. 💛https://t.co/hunCJIqS5s pic.twitter.com/ek2NIAoJQ0 — Marah Lidey (@marahml) December 2, 2020

Travelers,

We are once more thrilled to announce that Genshin Impact has won 2020's App Store Game of the Year Award!!!



Paimon would like to thank you all for your continued support. You are all amazing!#GenshinImpact #AppStore #Bestof2020 pic.twitter.com/U8NxOk8yTD — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 2, 2020

You can look through the other winners of the 2020 App Store Best here. You'll also find that the iPad app of the year goes to Zoom, the Mac app of the year goes to Fantastical, and the Apple TV+ app of the year goes to Disney+ — which still isn't available yet in Malaysia.